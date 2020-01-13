CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 5,087 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after buying an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after buying an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

C stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.65. 16,552,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,094,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

