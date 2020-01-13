CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 520 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $652,536,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.58.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $419.02. 986,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,790. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $270.63 and a 52-week high of $420.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

