CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,233,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,272,492. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

