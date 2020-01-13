CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.26. 1,042,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,876. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

