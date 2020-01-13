Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceragon Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,840. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

