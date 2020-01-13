Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.31

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 2845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

