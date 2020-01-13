Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.31

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 2845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.
In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
