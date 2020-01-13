ChainX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00013645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $406,834.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01996941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00185369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,325,250 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

