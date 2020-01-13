Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $26,869.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.02011435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00185587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 368,967,206 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

