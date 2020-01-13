Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

NYSE CVX opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

