CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 696 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,007. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $360,742 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.