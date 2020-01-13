CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.56 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $116.27. 3,738,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

