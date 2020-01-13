CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.94%.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.