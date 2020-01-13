CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.05. 18,138,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

