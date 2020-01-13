CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 22.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,718. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

