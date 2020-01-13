CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 104.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.11. 33,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

