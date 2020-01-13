CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 203 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.47. 1,014,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.60. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

