CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

