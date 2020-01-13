Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc makes up approximately 0.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,410. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

