Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,511,496 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511,496 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up approximately 4.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $144,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254.

AM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 2,873,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.