Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 50,233 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream makes up 0.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Equitrans Midstream worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,764 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 87,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,103,000.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

