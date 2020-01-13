Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

