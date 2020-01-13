Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $266,744.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00005578 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.02100454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00185769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.