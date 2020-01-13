Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 115,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $150.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

