Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,980.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and last traded at GBX 1,965 ($25.85), with a volume of 4090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,955 ($25.72).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,815.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.48. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37.

In other Churchill China news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05), for a total transaction of £230,512 ($303,225.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

