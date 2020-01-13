Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.88. 57,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,819. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.