Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $6,041,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 297.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

