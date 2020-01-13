Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 10,200 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $150.55. 12,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,480. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

