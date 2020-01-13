Clear Street Markets LLC Has $659,000 Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,992,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,556. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $337.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

