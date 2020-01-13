Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.04. 633,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,402,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

