Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $347,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after buying an additional 11,845,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after acquiring an additional 183,558 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. 66,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

