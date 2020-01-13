Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

