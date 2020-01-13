Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,757. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

