Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $12,030,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 219.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,847. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.