Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded to “Outperformer” at CIBC

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 67.85% from the company’s current price.

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,847. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colfax by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,374,000 after buying an additional 5,537,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Colfax by 2,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,691 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colfax by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.