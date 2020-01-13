Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 966,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

CL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.86. 115,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares in the company, valued at $70,766,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

