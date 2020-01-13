Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $10,769.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,146.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.03248978 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00637519 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

