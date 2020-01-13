Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.74. 13,024,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

