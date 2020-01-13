Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Trading Up 0.4%

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

