Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 27,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,141. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.44. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

