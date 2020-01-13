Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CWCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

