Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 391,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. 29,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

