Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Aspen Technology comprises 1.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

AZPN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.84. 4,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,215. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.87 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

