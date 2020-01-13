Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Arcosa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Arcosa worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.