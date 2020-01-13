Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Set at C$11.00 by TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) has been given a C$11.00 price objective by research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

Shares of CJR.B traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.50. 1,943,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.73 and a one year high of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

