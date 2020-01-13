Cosmo Coin (COSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,477.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CPDAX, UEX and HitBTC. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $50,477.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CPDAX, FCoin, UEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

