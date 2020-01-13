Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.60. 923,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.38 and a 200 day moving average of $288.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.