Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.58. 1,041,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

