CoTrader (COT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $455,936.00 and $78,869.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.06 or 0.05989256 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00118838 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.