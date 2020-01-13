COVA One Day Volume Reaches $751,155.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $425,342.00 and approximately $751,155.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01990432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

