Credit Suisse Group Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of TDOC traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.97. 319,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,483. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,774 shares of company stock worth $5,198,561. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

